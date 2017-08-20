Report Card: SA’s Museums and Heritage Sites

In our regular segment called Report Card, Carte Blanche returns to previous stories to find out what improvements or changes have been made and to hold those officials in charge personally accountable. This week, following our report on South Africa’s crumbling museums and heritage sites, we returned to some of the most dire locations. While some cultural sites showed some improvement, Museum Africa in Johannesburg was worse for wear.

See the gallery of images showing what we found below and the report card grade we gave the Department of Arts & Culture.