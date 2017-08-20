DStv Network

Report Card: SA’s Museums and Heritage Sites

20 August 2017, 20:00

In our regular segment called Report Card, Carte Blanche returns to previous stories to find out what improvements or changes have been made and to hold those officials in charge personally accountable. This week, following our report on South Africa’s crumbling museums and heritage sites, we returned to some of the most dire locations. While some cultural sites showed some improvement, Museum Africa in Johannesburg was worse for wear.

See the gallery of images showing what we found below and the report card grade we gave the Department of Arts & Culture.

Report Card

 

The Flame of Democracy has been cleaned up a bit at Constitution Hill.

 

Some of the invaluable Mandela letters on display at Constitution Hill.

 

Constitution Hill – Johannesburg

 

Three months later, Museum Africa’s roof is still crumbling away.

 

Museum Africa- Johannesburg

 

Museum Africa- Johannesburg

 

Just one of the many empty displays at Museum Africa.

 

Museum Africa- Johannesburg

 

Museum Africa- Johannesburg

