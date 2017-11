Months after the Green Scorpions clamped down on a landfill, there seems to be little change for Midrand residents who still complain of respiratory problems and headaches. After years of trying to get authorities to take action, a new report now validates residents’ claims that the air they breathe could be making them sick. Carte Blanche scores the Department of Environmental Affairs and the minister.

Producer: Anna-Maria van Niekerk and Marzanne van den Berg

Presenter: Claire Mawisa