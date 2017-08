In February this year, robbers raided several FNB bank vaults making off with assets worth hundreds of millions of rands. Now the bank is offering to settle and in some cases for a fraction of the value of the items stolen. This week, our Report Card tackles how the bank is reimbursing some of the victims and whether the Hawks are any closer to shutting down this syndicate.

Producer: Sasha Schwendenwein

Presenter: Derek Watts

Researcher: Sinethemba Nogude