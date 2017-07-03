Report Card: Deneysville Drowns in Sewage

In a brand new regular segment called Report Card, Carte Blanche returns to previous stories to find out what improvements or changes have been made and to hold those officials in charge personally accountable. This week following three exposés over two years, we head back to Deneysville along the Vaal Dam to investigate whether sewage spills are a thing of the past or worse than ever. Deneysville’s sewage treatment plant was operating way beyond its capacity flooding the Vaal Dam with raw sewage. For months residents kept sending us a steady supply of photographs and videos. Who will score an F on their report card and fail dismally or perhaps get the thumbs up?

Producers: Anna-Maria van Niekerk and Marzanne van den Berg

Presenter: Derek Watts