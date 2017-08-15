[GUEST BLOG] Renewable Energy of National Interest

From the shores of the Western Cape, across the Eastern and Northern Cape provinces, wind farms are producing power, creating local value and building futures. In just three years South Africa has become the largest wind power producer on the continent, generating 1.4 gigawatts from over 600 wind turbines. Wind farms are typically located in rural areas, and so the most direct economic benefits are felt by the individuals, families, schools, NGOs, small enterprises and communities located there.

South Africa’s rural communities in the Eastern, Western and Northern Cape are benefiting from the enormous injection of socio-economic and enterprise development expenditure associated with independent renewable power production. This targeted development is a product of government’s regulatory requirements, which stipulate that local benefits must be realised over the 20-year lifespan of Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects.

The Department of Energy reported in 2016 that IPPs had exceeded their procurement commitments by 27% and created over 26 000 jobs, of which 47% are occupied by youth and women. Wind projects have committed over R92-billion of economic development expenditure into surrounding communities as well as allocating 31% of shareholding to Black South Africans.

Some of the greatest socio-economic development impacts are focused on the education sector, as IPPs fund salaries and bursaries to grow the number of teachers. They also support the implementation of literacy, mathematics and science programmes, create scholarship programmes and partner with local education departments to provide other much needed resources. This focus also aligns with the National Development Plan (NDP), which singles out education as a critical building block for development, as it plays such a crucial role in creating inclusive societies.

In recent years, South Africans have experienced growing political and economic uncertainty. This is particularly evident within the energy sector. Over the past few years, government-led renewable energy programmes for solar water heating in low income households have steadily declined, along with associated solar water heating subsidies for private households. At utility scale, Eskom’s ongoing refusal to sign duly procured power purchase agreements threatens to undermine all the early investments made in the setting up of a national programme, the resulting decline in renewable power tariffs and extended delays in the addition of much needed jobs and investment.

The delayed projects make up over R58-billion worth of investment (including billions that are meant to be invested in rural communities) and would create an estimated 13,000 construction jobs.

While policy uncertainty at utility scale continues for a second year, South African employees at power plants, construction companies, manufacturing facilities, and small local service providers face downsizing and retrenchment. It is the smaller local firms that have already experienced significant financial losses, and with each passing week, the task of re-building the Industry grows.

In the meantime, the Industry has calculated that Eskom has over-recovered approximately R7.5-billion in revenues from renewable IPPs. In 2015, the renewables Industry accounted for 85% of foreign direct investment attracted into the country. At the end of that year, Eskom refused to sign any further power purchase agreements for renewable power. As the single buyer of utility scale power in South Africa, Eskom has proven that it is capable of stopping government’s developmental agenda in its tracks. Resuming the national utility-scale renewables programme as soon as possible is in the national interest. Let us hope that government will resume the leadership of this sound developmental agenda soon.

Written by: Brenda Martin, CEO of the South African Wind Energy Association

