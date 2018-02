Those who know Julia Albu are aware that she has been collecting water from the Nile while on her sojourn from the tip of Africa to it’s Egyptian crown. But so too has she amassed a number of recipes unique to various areas along her travels.

Below is Viazi Vya Karai – a deep fried, battered potato dish Julia Albu relished while en-route from Kenya to Ethiopia. May we never look at the humble potato the same way again…

Click here for the Viazi Vya Karai recipe PDF.