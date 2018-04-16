Citing years of harassment, Mpumalanga game reserve owner, Fred Daniel has managed to get an interim protection order against now deputy president David Mabuza who was the former premier of Mpumalanga. After 20 years of struggling through the courts and spending R18-million in legal fees, Daniel has finally broken through against what he calls, ongoing harassment and high-level corruption. But what’s really behind their legal spat?

Producer: Anna-Maria van Niekerk and Marzanne van den Berg

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli