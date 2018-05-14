Protea Glen residents have warned illegal land invaders to stay away from a piece of land near the Soweto suburb, saying they will not tolerate the erection of shacks next to their homes. But the land invaders seem determined, resulting in violent clashes with police. According to research, the majority of land invaders are after residential spaces to be able to live closer to a working economy, rather than agricultural land. Has the invasion of land in Protea Glen turned the traditional notion of so-called land grabs on its head?

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli