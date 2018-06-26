Polyflor South Africa supports the Making a Difference Trust

Polyflor South Africa has been supplying hospital and healthcare facilities with specialist vinyl flooring and wall protection solutions for over 20 years. We are passionate about doing it right, ensuring successful outcomes and giving back to a community that has supported us so wholeheartedly.

We believe in the future of this country. We are committed to doing everything we can to upgrade, upskill, enable and improve and are privileged to have been able to support the Carte Blanche Making A Difference Trust over the last 10 years.