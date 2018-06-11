Omar Sabadia made headlines in 1996 when he murdered his wife, Zahida, a medical student with three small children. The judge sentenced Sabadia to 50 years in prison and ordered that he serve a minimum of 35 years before parole could even be considered. Now after just 20 years in prison and despite his children’s objections, the parole board has granted his application and in just a few weeks, Sabadia will be out on parole. Carte Blanche asks: how did this happen?

Producer: Kate Barry

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender