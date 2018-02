What’s worse than a bad credit record when you desperately need to secure finance? Getting ripped off by the people who promise to help you. Otto van Tonder presents himself as a financial guru who’s got solutions to all your bad debt, but he’s actually a cunning conman offering affordable vehicle finance. Carte Blanche exposes a scamster preying on desperate consumers.

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender