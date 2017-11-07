Oscar Pistorius: State Sentence Appeal

Last year, convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius was sentenced to six years in prison for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp – a sentence the State called “shockingly lenient”. Now the State is heading back to Bloemfontein to argue that the Justices of the Supreme Court of Appeal should increase Pistorius’ sentence to the prescribed minimum sentence for murder – 15 years. Carte Blanche asks: can the State succeed in its attempt to extend Pistorius’ time behind bars?

Producer: Este de Klerk and Anna-Maria van Niekerk

Presenter: John Webb