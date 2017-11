Heroin is one of the most addictive drugs in the world and millions of addicts are simply unable to overcome the addiction. In South Africa, heroin rehabilitation methods have proven to be a massive failure and up to 93% of addicts relapse. Now a pilot project in Kwa-Zulu-Natal, called Opioid Substitution Therapy, could give users and their families new hope.

Producer: Jacqui Jayamaha

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender