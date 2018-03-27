[OPINION] VAT Increase Will Affect the Poor the Most

Written by: Trinity Ncube, Economist

I choose not to take anything at face value. My path has led me to study, test and analyse everything. I am a born searcher and seeker of truth and attracted to all things where I devote to investigations into the unknown. My mission is to reduce poverty by ensuring that policy is informed by scientific evidence. I do this through research, policy outreach, and training. Evidence-based management and policy impact evaluation has been lacking and the budget speech shocked and reminded me of this worrying trend.

A reaction to policy mistakes and inconsistencies – Can we have a more proactive approach for the future?

South Africa has been forced into this VAT increase without any consultation due to the incoherent macroeconomic policies implemented over the past decade, a period which my peers have termed “The Lost Decade”. Policymakers reacted to the budget shortfall by increasing a number of taxes and subsidies, most notably the VAT and fuel levy, which has left society asking questions and unfortunately all economic agents, except policy makers, paying the price for these policy mistakes. It is clear the policymakers hold a paternalistic and possibly arrogant view given their reluctance to admit that their budget is not pro-poor. Unfortunately African governments thrive on the lack of economic literacy among the majority of citizens and this is observed by the lack of citizen engagement from the government’s side accompanied by lack of accountability and transparency. The poor are mostly unaware of the intensity of the inflationary costs that are about to engulf them.

Why VAT increases hurt poor people more.

VAT is an indirect and regressive tax that has a disproportionate impact on the poorer in society. In the South African context, an economy known for one of the highest income inequality and poverty rates in the world, policymakers made a gross miscalculation of the effects of the VAT increase in light of the fuel levy increase. We should not forget the expected increase in mark ups and producer inflation that feeds through the entire inflationary process. Middle and higher income earners have the ability to adjust their consumption expenditure as opposed to lower income groups, what marketers term “The Survivors Segment “ – those whose income level is R6000 or less.

Some sectors of society have welcomed the VAT increase, citing the urgent need to plug the budgetary deficit hole. It is certainly a short-term fix that is both unsustainable and poses the risk of eroding the spending power of poor and lower-income households, exacerbating poverty and increasing inequality. It would also make basic goods more expensive and necessitate a proportional increase in social grants and wages in order to maintain the buying power of the poor and workers.

The compensatory measures to mitigate these risks were insufficient. The VAT increase is not pro-poor at all and the inflationary impacts that come with it, need to have been studied thoroughly. Poor people rely heavily on public transport, and those that get social grants have many dependents, putting severe strain on their consumption choices . The poor will be hurt more and could lose between 15-20 % of their already stagnant purchasing power with all the recent increases and subsidies taken into account.

What the poor could buy with R100, they will need an extra R20 to cushion themselves given the complexity of the inflationary process, it is safe to assume that their consumption will lag behind the inflationary trends in the coming months. This is certainly a testable hypothesis that is ready for us to conduct randomised experiments upon. The purpose of these experiments would be to do impact evaluation of the implemented policies and give evidence-based recommendations. We argue that some of the statistical and economic assumptions by the former finance minister were off the mark in as far as the impact of the budget on the poor is concerned.

Lessons and possible remedies

We need a free exchange of ideas. The more informed the majority are about the economy the more civil engagement we can have and accountability, because our present culture does not permit a free exchange and contestation of ideas.

Welcome the best the world has to offer. Throughout history, all empires that succeeded have embraced and included in their midst people of other races, languages, religions, and cultures.”We are yet to be a fully integrated society based on tribal ,racial and national differences. Diversity is a great weapon to be used, it should not divide.

It’s about results, not promises. When you have a popular democracy, to win voices you have to give more and more. And to beat your opponent in the next election, you have to promise to give more away. So it is a never-ending process of auctions—and the cost, the debt being paid for by the next generation. Presidents do not get re-elected if they give a hard dose of medicine to their people. So, there is a tendency to procrastinate, to postpone unpopular policies in order to win elections. So problems such as budget deficits, debt, and high unemployment have been carried forward from one administration to the next. Free education, free housing, the list goes on.

Governments shouldn’t have an easy way out. American and European governments believed that they could always afford to support the poor and the needy: widows, orphans, the old and homeless, disadvantaged minorities, unwed mothers. Their sociologists expounded the theory that hardship and failure were due not to the individual person’s character, but to flaws in the economic system. So charity became “entitlement,” and the stigma of living on charity disappeared. Unfortunately, welfare costs grew faster than the government’s ability to raise taxes to pay for them. The political cost of tax increases is high. Governments took the easy way out by borrowing to give higher benefits to the current generation of voters and passing the costs on to the future generations who were not yet voters. This resulted in persistent government budget deficits and high public debt.

Earning our place in history. A nation is great not by its size alone. It is the will, the cohesion, the stamina, the discipline of its people, and the quality of their leaders which ensure it an honorable place in history.”

The value of history. If you do not know history, you think short term. If you know history, you think medium and long term.” Without a strategic plan we will tax ourselves to death without increasing both the quality and quantity of the tax base.

Support sustainable entrepreneurial ventures that create jobs and innovation in the economy. This increases the capacity to increase the tax base in the future instead of over-reliance on a few millions bearing the tax burden.

Urgently cut government spending and eliminate corruption by reducing the size of the cabinet portfolios that do not add value.

Strengthen the credibility of institutions to effectively deal with public and private sector regulatory capture and illegal financial flows. It turns out that we are not poor but poorly managed. [this is fine by me]

Spend taxpayer money efficiently and transparently. SARS is such a crucial institution that requires the utmost credibility to ensure efficient tax collection.

At household and individual level, spend and consume wisely and stay away from consumerism, we urgently need a paradigm shift towards production.

Most importantly, government needs to engage citizens and move away from its paternal stance that degrades people’s dignity and deeply entrenches the culture of entitlement in our society where the masses expect the government to do everything for them.

That being said government needs to provide a transparent institutional environment without regulatory capture.

Trinity Ncube is a development economist whose research interests are on the impact of poverty reduction strategies through entrepreneurship and education initiatives in Southern Africa. He is the Co-Founder of Execute.org: a platform that is ready to be launched very soon to help young African entrepreneurs start and scale ventures, as well as facilitate mentorship from business gurus across the globe.