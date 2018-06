Structural damage, untimely blasting and black dust – coal mining is encroaching ever closer to homes in Ogies in Mpumalanga and pleas for intervention seem to be falling on deaf ears. In a desperate attempt to put an end to the coal mine blasting, fed-up residents with damaged homes and poor health, take on major mining companies. Carte Blanche returns to Ogies to investigate how the lives of those affected have deteriorated rapidly.