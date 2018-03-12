Since 2014 Minister Nomvula Mokonyana has been the custodian of the country’s water resources. But just before the recent cabinet reshuffle in which she was appointed to head up communications, her spokesman said the department had made great progress in supplying water to the unserved. But not everyone is impressed with the way she has managed her department. The Auditor General has questioned whether DWS is even a going concern, with billions recorded in irregular expenditure. Last week SCOPA chairperson Themba Godi had had enough, and when officials fumbled their answers, he closed the meeting and announced there would be a parliamentary inquiry and a criminal case opened against the department.

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: Derek Watts