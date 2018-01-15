Sometimes great ideas are born in odd places. Dr Nick Goldman is a mathematician at the European Bioinformatics Institute (EBI). This is a repository of cutting edge science and genomic data from around the world. But a few years ago, the EBI had a problem, their budgets for data storage were being outstripped by the torrents of data they had to store. One evening Goldman and his colleague kicked around their data storage problem in a bar, and came up with an idea. Is it possible to store any kind of data in DNA, they asked? Carte Blanche tells the story of their remarkable experiment that began as just a few random scribblings on a table napkin.

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: Derek Watts