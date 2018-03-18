February last year saw government proclaim a new National Minimum Wage in an effort to bring about economic equality and pull millions of struggling South Africans from the depths of poverty. However, not everyone was as thrilled about the proposed R20 per hour – which translates to R3500 per month for workers working 40 hours a week. Several civil groups and unions have come out strongly against the new minimum wage, calling it a Poverty Wage. However, Chyril Ramaphosa made it clear that the proposed wage was simply a small step in the right direction, and government is looking to make this figure a lot more realistic in years to come.

While several studies have shown the ideal National Minimum Wage to be at R8000 – which would enable all households to live comfortably – the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is pushing for R4500 to R6000 per month for now. Meanwhile, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has called for a minimum wage of R12500 per month.

THE BIGGER SCHEME OF THINGS

Considering the median wage among the working class currently stands at around R2900 per month according to PACSA and Stats SA, an extra R600 could go a long way. However, when you look at the true average cost of living, R3500 is simply not enough to maintain a household. And with many households surviving on a single income, the new minimum wage has left many citizens disheartened.

Note the below chart excludes rental costs as the data varies.

THE CURRENT STATE OF WAGES

With over 50% of all South Africans living below the poverty line, there’s a lot of work still to be done when it comes to ensuring a financially stable life for all. Let’s take a look at the various sectors and how they measure up to the new National Minimum Wage.

Sources: PACSA | Stats SA | National Minimum Wage Research Initiative (Wits)