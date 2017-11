As millions of Zimbabweans celebrated the resignation of Robert Mugabe as President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s former right–hand fist, prepares to take over the reins as interim president of the country. But will he return the country to democracy, or will his past as leader of the Central Intelligence Organization and architect of the Matabeleland massacres be the blueprint for the future?

Producer: Kate Barry

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli

Researcher: Sinethemba Nogude