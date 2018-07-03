South Africa’s Angora goat farmers are hotly disputing the validity of footage which allegedly shows their goats bleating in distress. In an already tenuous job market, a sensational video by an influential animal rights organisation is threatening to close down the mohair wool industry that has survived for over 150 years and ensures the livelihood of around 30,000 people in South Africa. The video has caused several big name fashion brands to withdraw their use of mohair leaving the farmers and the multi-million rand industry in dire straits. Carte Blanche examines the legitimacy of this infamous video.

Producer: Annalise Lubbe

Presenter: Derek Watts