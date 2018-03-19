Over 50% of South African workers are living below the breadline of R992 per person, per month. Government is addressing this by implementing a new income benchmark of R3500 as a minimum wage. Experts believe it’s a step in the right direction to help alleviate poverty, but some trade unions say this will only help entrench existing conditions for low-income employees. Can the majority of South African workers really survive on this minimum wage?

Producer: Sophia Phirippides

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli