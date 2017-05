Imagine being in an accident that renders you quadriplegic and unable to feel any sensation in your arms and fingers. Now imagine regaining that sensation, a decade later, through a mind-controlled robotic arm that is directly connected to your brain. Carte Blanche meets the researchers who’ve developed a remarkable robotic arm that’s not only controlled by the mind, but also allows the operator to actually feel what they are touching.

