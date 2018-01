Originally aired on 4 May 2014.

The intentions were good: four thousand hectares of prime Free State land that would benefit emerging farmers and turn a small town into a dairy mecca. But either someone didn’t do the maths, or there’s something amiss, because a R500-million project has delivered little except dead cows and a few litres of milk. Carte Blanche finds out if this was public money well spent.

Producer: Bernadette Maguire

Presenter: Bonita Nuttall

Journalist: Susan Comrie