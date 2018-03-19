When three assailants stopped triathlete Mhlengi Gwala during his late night training session, little did he know that the brutal chainsaw attack which followed would change his life forever. Now after multiple surgeries to save his legs, Gwala has begun the long road to recovery. Doctors believe it could take up to two years before he’s fully back on his feet, and even then, there are no guarantees that he will ever be able to race again. Carte Blanche meets this remarkable survivor.

Producer: Carol Albertyn Christie

Presenter: Nhlanhla Sehume

Researcher: Sinethemba Nogude