Their mission is to provide sustainable and affordable water and improve the quality of life of people living in rural areas across KZN. But according to reports, the Mhlathuze Water Board has been spending its money on five-star hotels, business class flights and royal patronage. Despite qualified audits, audit reports and allegations of years of mismanagement, the splurging continued unabated.

