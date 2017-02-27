Mental Patient Death Toll Rises

South Africans were stunned when a health ombudsman report recently exposed that 94 psychiatric patients had died in the care of several under-equipped NGOs. That number has since skyrocketed to over 100 with the total death toll unclear as further deceased remain unidentified at mortuaries. What really went wrong? Two NGOs open up to Carte Blanche to reveal the shocking truth behind these tragic deaths and the neglect of South Africa’s forgotten state mental patients.

Producer: Tarryn Crossman

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender