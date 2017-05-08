Mammaprint

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among South African women. For some, chemotherapy with its toxic side effects is the only route – but finding out whether or not you require chemo, is often a guessing game. Now with precision genomic testing, the DNA of cancer cells in the breast tissue can be analysed. Carte Blanche explores how the Mammaprint test could save some patients with early stage cancer, from having to go through the rigors of chemotherapy.

Producer: Carol Albertyn-Christie

Presenter: John Webb