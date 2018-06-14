Making a Difference Trust: Tygerberg Handover

Injecting new life into paediatric care units in public hospitals across the nation, the Carte Blanche Making A Difference Trust has mobilised to help babies and children at Tygerberg Children’s Hospital in the Cape. The handover of a dedicated Newborn and Children’s Operating Theatre took place on the morning of 13 April 2018. Multi-millions was raised to refurbish this unit and to furnish it with essential equipment. This project would not have been possible without the initial generous capital donation from Choice Diamonds.

“Freddy Hirsch believes in the work that the organisation does, and is confident that donations are put to use responsibly and proactively.” >>More. “We feel it is every busine ss’s and every individual’s responsibility to help those who may not be able to help themselves.” >>More. “For us it’s not about just selling a piece of equipment but the difference we can make to peoples lives.” >>More. “We noticed the amazing work that has been done by Karolina and the Making a Difference Trust… we wanted to be part of this positive change.” >>More. “We decided to donate funds to Tygerberg Children’s Hospital as we feel that the children of South African need our help the most.” >>More.



The Trust would like to thank our current sponsors who support us wholeheartedly and have so generously donated funds towards this worthy cause.

Superheroes in Scrubs – A Spotlight on Tygerberg Hospital’s Needs

“On the basis of the available evidence investment in early childhood is the most powerful investment a country can make, with returns over the life course many times the amount of the original investment.”

~ Early Child Development: A Powerful Equalizer.

In his blog, Professor Daniel Sidler (Consultant Paediatric Surgeon at Tygerberg Hospital) talks about his love for working with children, touching on the needs that the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust plans to help ease.