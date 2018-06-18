Amidst a crippling infrastructure maintenance backlog at Cape Town’s Tygerberg hospital, the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust has stepped in to help the hospital’s youngest patients. In April, the Trust with the help of its generous donors, delivered Tygerberg’s first dedicated paediatric operating theatre.

In just ten years, the Campaign has raised over R130-million in funds and an estimated R300-million in kind. The funding has been entirely spent on the delivery of 18 hospital projects in 10 hospitals around the country.

Producer: Diana Lucas

Presenter: Derek Watts