Liqui-Moly supports the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust

Liqui-Moly SA has now seen 10 years in SA since it launched as one of Germany’s first subsidiaries. We differentiate ourselves with highest quality, service and support to our clients, partners and overall Liqui-Moly family.

It has always been my strong belief that business and life are meaningless without making an impact and difference in the world. The bigger we get, the bigger the projects we get involved with to invest in SA communities, we focus on the future of tomorrow… our children.

Karolina met with me a couple of years ago, when the children’s operating theatre project in Cape Town was being put together. Her passion for the already realized projects, her story on the condition of the paediatric units in hospitals that children are supposed to be taken care in and saved by, was horrific. Her drive and passion and the credibility of the Carte Blanche ‘MAD’ Trust made it an easy decision to get involved and to do our small part in making a difference and contributing to the cause.

Well done to the Trust and it’s work, we need more people and foundations like this, as I believe that all business should be in operation for the sole purpose of becoming strong, creating employment and having a foundational structure so as to be able to invest in our people and country. Together we can make a difference, no matter how small, every person’s life you change is an impact on our future.

Liqui-Moly SA – Our results create passion and our growth helps us make a difference!

~ Melicia Labuschagne, Managing Director Liqui-Moly SA

