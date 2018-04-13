M-Net’s award-winning investigative journalism series Carte Blanche’s Making a Difference Trust – currently approaching its tenth year in operation – has again completed a special project which will improve the lives of South African children in need, this time in the Western Cape.

Today, (Friday 13 April 2018), the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust – with the support and backing of Tygerberg Hospital management, the Clinical Engineering Department and the Department of Paediatric Surgery at Tygerberg Hospital – held an official handover of a newly refurbished and equipped Neonatal and Paediatric Operating Theatre to the Tygerberg Children’s Hospital.

Donors contributed over R7 million to ensure the realisation of this mammoth goal.

Tygerberg Children’s Hospital forms part of the greater Tygerberg Hospital. It is the main referral tertiary hospital for over 50% of Western Cape children including those of Metro East (including Khayelitsha and Helderberg), the West Coast, Winelands, as well as Paarl and Worcester Regional Hospitals.

Tygerberg Hospital has a very large Obstetric Department with over 7000 children born at this hospital each year, of which approximately 20% of the newborns will require immediate surgical interventions. Tygerberg Hospital serves as the primary hospital for high risk pregnancies in the Western Cape, and the majority of newborn babies requiring surgery will be treated here.

Until April 2018, Tygerberg Hospital did not have a dedicated paediatric operating theatre. Newly born babies and older children shared theatre space with adults and had limited access to theatre time. The existing theatres swung from dealing with adult trauma and septic emergency cases to babies requiring surgery.

The Paediatric Theatre will be staffed by surgeons from the Paediatric Surgery Division of the Department of Surgical Sciences: University of Stellenbosch, which is an accredited Paediatric Surgery training centre with a strong research capability.

“On behalf of behalf of the Western Government Health Department, our heartfelt thanks to all the donors, especially the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust for this wonderful initiative. This allows us in the public health sector to provide quality health services to those who desperately need it. Our paediatric patients will now enjoy state of art treatment in this wonderful facility. We would not have be able to do so without the partnership with the Trust.” said Western Health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo

To date, the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust has completed 18 hospital projects in 10 hospitals within six provinces nationally.