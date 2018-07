How did a car dealer sell luxury vehicles to people who could never afford them? Carte Blanche investigates how one high-end car dealer had hundreds of people fooled with a bogus cash-back dealer-assist investment scheme linked to a non-existent oil company in Dubai. Now his clients have been left stranded, and in debt, to pay off these expensive vehicles.

Producer: Kate Barry

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Researcher: Laura Byrne