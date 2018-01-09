Thousands of children in the most rural parts of South Africa have to wake up in the early hours of the morning and battle tough terrain – sometimes for over 14 kilometres, just to get to school. Many have been robbed, raped and some even killed on these long journeys. Now a court ruling in KwaZulu-Natal has forced the Department of Education in KZN to provide transport for students, but the Department insists there’s not enough money to manage the problem. Carte Blanche asks: Is the safety of school children in rural areas simply being overlooked?

Producer: Sophia Phirippides

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli

Researcher: Sinethemba Nogude