Usually when a criminal is sentenced to serve time behind bars, that marks the end of his unlawful activities. But one scamster has been running a sophisticated operation, stealing from desperate farmers – seemingly from within his cell – inside Kroonstad Prison. From cattle, to sheep – livestock theft has been taken to a whole new level. Carte Blanche investigates this cunning conman.

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender