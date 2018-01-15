South Africa is in the grips of a deadly Listeriosis outbreak and with 61 confirmed deaths and over 700 recorded cases of infection, it’s one of the worst outbreaks the country has ever experienced. From fresh fruit and vegetables to meat produce, the listeria bacterium can contaminate almost any food items, infecting pregnant women, vulnerable newborns and the elderly. As the number of infections continues to increase, can the Department of Health contain this dangerous bacterium?

Producer: Kate Barry

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Researcher: Siniketiwe Hlanze