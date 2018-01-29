Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was finally in the hot seat at the Life Esidimeni Arbitration hearings this week where she apologised to families of victims of the tragedy. But in her testimony, she took no responsibility and shifted blame to then suspended Gauteng Health Department head Barney Selebano and Mental Health director, Dr Makgabo Manamela, both of whom had recently resigned from their posts. Meanwhile, affected families still need real answers and the big question remains: who will take ultimate responsibility for the tragic deaths of 143 State patients?

