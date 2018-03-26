The families of the Esidimeni tragedy have been awarded R1.2-million each as compensation for the lives lost in the tragedy. Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke made damning observations in his arbitration award about the sheer lack of accountability for the lives of patients, saying senior officials had lied, played victim and violated the constitution. Carte Blanche asks: while responsibility has been apportioned, will it improve the state of mental health care services?

