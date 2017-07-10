There is a storm brewing over the Langebaan Lagoon. Locals claim that an area of over 800 hectares, proposed for fish farming, will kill off a flourishing and buoyant tourism economy that has created at least 3000 jobs in this west coast town. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry disagrees, and they are pushing ahead with their plans. Locals say they are prepared to take their fight all the way to court, and have organized themselves into an action group, determined to save the Langebaan lagoon. Carte Blanche investigates.

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: John Webb