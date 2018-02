In June last year, Carte Blanche waved farewell to 80-year-old Julia Albu as she embarked on the ultimate adventure – a trip from Cape Town to Egypt in her 1997 Toyota Conquest. It’s been a tough 7 months but she’s made it and so has her beloved car Tracy. Carte Blanche catches up with Lady Julia who relives her remarkable experiences from facing sandstorms in Sudan to spending Christmas in the Nubian desert.

Producer: Diana Lucas

Presenter: Derek Watts