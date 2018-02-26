In June last year, the South African Human Rights Commission gave the KwaZulu-Natal Health department binding recommendations to improve oncology services in the province. But seven months later, despite promises by Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo that a number of machines would function by January 2018, many are still not working. There are still no oncologists available and thousands of State cancer patients continue languishing in regional hospitals waiting for medical assistance. The backlog is immense and the prognosis is dire.

Producer: Carol Albertyn Christie

Presenter: Claire Mawisa

Researcher: Siniketiwe Hlanze