Extended interview with KZN Health MEC

Watch the extended interview with the MEC for health in KwaZulu-Natal and Devi Sankaree Govender concerning the current cancer crisis.

Email excerpt and additional documentation from TecMed Executive Chairman, Werner Begere, sent to Carte Blanche on 30 June 2017.

“As per your request, we send the order, A0233860, which Tecmed Africa received from Health Kwa-Zulu Natal – Health Technology Services Wentworth, on 13 June 2017. This clearly details all the equipment components, building alterations, training, network systems etc that the total order consisted.

Included in this order, was the 5 year maintenance plan (extended warranty). The total order amount was for R 153 006 194.78.

Of this, the 5 year extended warranty (maintenance plan) was for R 33 000 694.76. This amount was supposed to be paid monthly after the factory warranty had expired. The factory warranty period was for 12 months (12.11.2009 – 12.11.2010). The extended warranty would thus run from 13.11.2010 – 12.11.2015.

In the beginning of May 2009, the Addington Hospital, with the KZN Department of Health requested for the 5 year maintenance cost to be reduced, due to budgetary constraints.

See attached. Tecmed Africa, after negotiations with Varian International, agreed to reduce the extended warranty from R 33 000 694.76 to R 26 000 000.00. Thus the monthly repayment was reduced from R 550 111.57 to R 433 333.33.

Also attached is a payment history schedule, which Addington Hospital made payments for the extended warranty. The last payment was made on 19.07.17.”

SUNDAY’S STORY

In recent weeks, the KZN public health sector has come under scrutiny after one of the last State oncologists resigned. Now without specialists, several broken radiotherapy machines and long waiting lists for emergency procedures, cancer patients remain untreated. Carte Blanche finds out what’s really behind the province’s oncology crisis.

Producer: Tarryn Crossman

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender