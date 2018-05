They’ve been dubbed the Krugersdorp Killers: the bizarre story of the Steyn family – a mother, her two teenage children and friends who are on trial for the brutal murders of 11 people. The group unleashed a reign of terror that lasted 4 years, allegedly committing additional crimes ranging from robbery, aggravated assault and fraud to identity theft. But how did their killing spree finally come to an end? Carte Blanche investigates.

Producer: Kate Barry

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender