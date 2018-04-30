Kidnapping wealthy business owners is fast becoming the latest money-making operation for brutal, crime syndicates who demand multi-million rand ransoms. While it appears highly organized syndicates are behind the big ransom kidnappings, there are also smaller or amateur groups carrying out “copy-cat” kidnappings. But as kidnappers become more daring and sophisticated, it gets increasingly difficult for police to make a breakthrough in any of the cases. Carte Blanche investigates the modus operandi behind a spate of kidnappings that has gripped the South African Muslim Indian community.

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli