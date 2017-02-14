Joost: A Carte Blanche Tribute

He’s known as a ferocious competitor on the field, a courageous leader and arguably one of the finest scrum-halves ever to wear the number nine jersey. Joost van der Westhuizen, one of South Africa’s favourite rugby heroes represented the country in 89 test matches, scoring 38 tries and playing a crucial role in the Springbok squad’s iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup win. This week, after a brave six-year battle with Motor Neuron Disease, Joost passed away. Carte Blanche pays tribute to a legend.