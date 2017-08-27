How to Resolve Your Joburg Billing Issues

Johannesburg residents have been struggling with incorrect municipal bills for years. And, despite the promises, it seems little has been done to rectify the Joburg billing issue.

If you find yourself faced with an exorbitant bill from the City of Johannesburg, there is a specific process to be followed in order to address the matter. We set out the relevant steps to be taken below.

1. LODGE A QUERY

Should you receive a municipal bill that you believe to be incorrect, you have the right to query the account. This can be done by contacting Joburg Connect, a 24-hour customer care line, on 0860 56 28 74.

Once you’ve lodged your query, you will be given a reference number. Keep this number in a safe place since you’ll need it for any future queries relating to your billing issue.

2. THE FOLLOW-UP

Should the issue not be resolved within 30 days, you have the right to escalate the issue. In order to escalate the matter, the following requirements must be met:

The query was lodged with Joburg Connect.

Your query must be older than 30 days.

The reference number must be older than 30 days.

Once these requirements are met, your query will be handed over to senior officials for further investigation.

The City of Johannesburg also requires ratepayers to provide the following info along with their billing query:

Account number

Reference number

Account holder’s name and surname

Contact details (email and cell number)

Stand number

Suburb

Summary of the complaint and steps taken

3. SEND AN EMAIL

Once you have all the above information, you can send an email to any of the following addresses:

Sources: City of Johannesburg