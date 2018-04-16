A major standoff has been brewing between small-scale farmers in the Inanda area of KwaZulu-Natal and the local chief. The chief insists the land the farms are on, as well as all surrounding land, belongs to him, which gives him the right to sell off portions as he pleases. Title deeds, the chief insists, do not necessarily denote ownership. For the past two years about 50 farms have been invaded by people who were starting to construct dwellings on their farms, claiming they’d paid up to R40 000 for their plots. The Umdloti Farmers Association has meanwhile taken the matter to the High Court. What’s really behind land invasions in Inanda?

Producer: Mart-Marie Faure

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli