In the aftermath of the alleged murder of a young man at the hands of the Johannesburg Metro Police, Carte Blanche examines the legality of some roadblocks, unsupervised roadside stops and the power of the police to stop and detain motorists. As thousands of drivers claim unlawful abuse by officials soliciting bribes, are roadblocks a crime prevention measure or just another way to extort money from fearful motorists?

Producer: Eugene Botha

Presenter: Derek Watts