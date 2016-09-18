Understanding Illegal Mining in SA

Illegal mining is a growing concern across South Africa and the African continent. Largely due to socio-economic issues such as unemployment and growing poverty, many individuals are pushed to become illegal miners – or Zama Zamas – in a desperate bid to put food on the table.

In most cases, these miners risk their lives by going up to 4 kilometres underground and staying there for several days in the hopes of finding a valuable piece of gold or precious stones. Abandoned mine shafts are the easiest to access, making it difficult for law enforcement and mining corporates to keep track of this growing illicit and highly dangerous industry.

According to the Chamber of Mines of South Africa, a number of illegal miners often leave a decent-paying job to earn more underground. The Chamber believes illegal mining has an annual value of about R6-billion. With many of the miners having to provide for up to 10 dependents, the promise of sizeable profits lure thousands to their possible death or arrest.

It is estimated that, at any given time, approximately 14 000 individuals are involved in illegal mining. They are mostly foreigners, with an estimated 70% of all arrested illegal miners being illegal immigrants. Authorities involved in tracking down and preventing illegal miners from continuing with their activities, believe slack border control and corruption are mostly to blame.

A well-managed system

The Chamber says the practice of illegal mining is an extremely well-organised system. Miners are often heavily armed and ambushes and booby traps against rival groups are a common sight. “Because they are serving organised criminal bosses, the miners taking these risks are not seeing the real value of their labour,” the report states. “The illegal mining market is a well-managed 5-tier system.”

(According to the Chamber of Mines)

TIER 1: The underground workers, mostly illegal immigrants, do the physical mining. Many have worked in the mines previously. They use chemical substances to rudimentarily refine the product.

TIER 2: The buyers on the surface around the mines. They also organise the level-one illegal miners and support them with food, protection and equipment.

TIER 3: The global bulk buyers who are usually entities which in most cases have permits issued in terms of the Precious Metals Act to trade in precious metals.

TIER 4: Those who distribute nationally and internationally, through front companies or legitimate exporters.

TIER 5: The top international receivers and distributors, usually through international refineries and intermediary companies.

The Way Forward

While the Chamber admits South Africa is still a long way from finding a solution to the growing illegal mining trend, various options are being discussed. Topping the list of solutions is changing legislation. “Some artisanal mining, even when unlawful in current circumstances, has the potential to become beneficial to communities if properly regulated, particularly where it takes place on abandoned mining sites, as it is done for sustenance,” the report explains. However, the Chamber implores all relevant parties to join forces in making illegal mining less prevalent and, hopefully, less tragic. “No single stakeholder can address the challenge of illegal artisanal mining on its own – collaboration is key.”

Source: Chamber of Mines of SA