Illegal land invasions across Gauteng are causing widespread panic, amidst continued political discussions about land expropriation without compensation. President Ramaphosa has made it clear that nobody has the right to illegally occupy land or infringe on the property rights of others, but this has done little to appease terrified land owners who say irresponsible political utterances are turning the debate into a chaotic free-for-all. Some property owners have meanwhile moved off their properties, saying they fear for their lives and cannot rely on the police for assistance.

Producer: Sophia Phirippides

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli

Researcher: Siniketiwe Hlanze