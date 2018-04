It’s a brutal disease with fatal consequences. A rabies outbreak has once again reared its head in KwaZulu-Natal. This has led to the death of 4 people including its youngest victim, a 3-year-old boy who died after being scratched by a rabid stray cat. Carte Blanche asks: why has government failed to control the scourge?

Producer: Annalise Lubbe

Presenter: Claire Mawisa